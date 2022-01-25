Geode Capital Management LLC Has $967.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Progressive worth $967,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

