Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,240,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Chubb worth $1,252,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $195.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average is $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

