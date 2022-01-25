Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 194,848 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Southern worth $994,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.