Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Synopsys worth $899,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS opened at $308.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

