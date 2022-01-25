Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Micron Technology worth $1,325,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Micron Technology by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

