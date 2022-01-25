Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 258,682 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,682 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of HCA Healthcare worth $915,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,808,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

