Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,243,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

MMC stock opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.