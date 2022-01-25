Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €80.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €80.20 ($91.14) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.03 ($112.54).

ETR:GXI traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €74.50 ($84.66). 154,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.98. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a 12 month high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.00.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

