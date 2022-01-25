Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) PT Lowered to €80.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €86.20 ($97.95) to €80.20 ($91.14) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRRMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

GRRMF remained flat at $$91.85 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

