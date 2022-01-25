GeyserCoin (GSR) Trading 60% Lower Over Last Week

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 60% lower against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $10,537.70 and approximately $19.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,406.56 or 1.88979498 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 122.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,663,970 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

