GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €37.75 ($42.90) and last traded at €38.35 ($43.58). Approximately 242,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.50 ($47.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.32 and a 200 day moving average of €34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.67.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.