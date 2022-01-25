GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $17.68. GH Research shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 294 shares traded.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,661,000. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 28.7% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 366,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,590,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

