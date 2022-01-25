Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0297 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $22.86 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

