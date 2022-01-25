Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at $7.900-$8.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.90-8.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GILD stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

