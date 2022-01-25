Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,553,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

GILD opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

