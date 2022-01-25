Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

