Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.74 and last traded at $55.27. 16,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,139,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 634,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.19 per share, with a total value of $49,615,464.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gitlab stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

