Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Glacier Bancorp worth $93,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

