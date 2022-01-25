Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.41. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 35,010 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of C$56.42 million and a PE ratio of 14.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.21 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
