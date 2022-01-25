Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.41. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 35,010 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of C$56.42 million and a PE ratio of 14.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.21 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$370,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,284,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,325,413. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,037,500 shares of company stock worth $385,375.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

