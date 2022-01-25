Gladstone Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GLEEU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 1st

Gladstone Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLEEU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 1st. Gladstone Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GLEEU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Gladstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLEEU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.