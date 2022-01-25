Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s current price.

GLBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

