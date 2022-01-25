Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 25,389,414 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.52. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

About Global Petroleum (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers; and a 78 per cent participating interest in PEL 0094, which comprise Block 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

