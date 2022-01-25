Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.06

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.78), with a volume of 3183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

