Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.06

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.78), with a volume of 3183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

