Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

