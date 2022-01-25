Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%.

