GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0088 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $157,646.80 and $120.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

