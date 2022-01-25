Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

GL stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.57. 660,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 108,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

