GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.83 and last traded at $56.83. Approximately 720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

