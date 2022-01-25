GNY (GNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 13% against the dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $31.48 million and approximately $26,659.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006229 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

