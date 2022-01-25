GoByte Trading 37.5% Lower This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $154,336.15 and approximately $306.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.