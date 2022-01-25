goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$215.88.

A number of research firms have commented on GSY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target for the company.

Get goeasy alerts:

In other news, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764.

goeasy stock opened at C$152.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$175.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$91.20 and a 1-year high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.93 million. Research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 11.9599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.