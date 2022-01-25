Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading Down 2.1%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.86. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

