Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 396,038 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,038 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Beam Therapeutics worth $90,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

