Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 552,733 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $81,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

