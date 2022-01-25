Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.86% of SM Energy worth $91,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,971,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.