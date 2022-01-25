Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Comerica worth $83,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,684 shares of company stock worth $846,244 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMA opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.