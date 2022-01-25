Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $91.46 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.19% of Kennametal worth $91,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMT opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

