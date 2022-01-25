Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 56,264 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of Plains GP worth $85,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

