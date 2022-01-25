Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,707 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Huntington Bancshares worth $93,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

