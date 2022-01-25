Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,676,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of New York Times worth $82,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

