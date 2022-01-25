Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 131,755 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 131,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Westlake Chemical worth $91,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 in the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

