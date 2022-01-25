Golff Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Golff coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golff has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golff Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

