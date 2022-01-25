Goodfood Market (GDDFF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS: GDDFF) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$4.00.

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

1/14/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

1/13/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$4.00.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

