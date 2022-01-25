Goosehead Insurance, Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

