Gourmet Galaxy Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $440,560.54 and approximately $146,464.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

