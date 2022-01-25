Governor DAO Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $69,434.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.01 or 0.06638359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99866877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049275 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,906 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

