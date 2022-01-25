GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of GrafTech International worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,879. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

