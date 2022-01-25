Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) shares traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €17.65 ($20.06) and last traded at €17.80 ($20.23). 11,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.45 ($20.97).

The company has a market cap of $271.32 million and a P/E ratio of 35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.26.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.