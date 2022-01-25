Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €21.00 ($23.86) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.38 ($27.70).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €19.10 ($21.70). The stock had a trading volume of 526,223 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.99. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.