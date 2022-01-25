Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Price Target Cut to €21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($27.27) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Grand City Properties stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $25.84.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.